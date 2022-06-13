My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes for the Million With Mirio

✖

One awesome My Hero Academia fan is really going for the million with some awesome Mirio Togata cosplay! Mirio has been one of the most intriguing young heroes ever since he was introduced to Kohei Horikoshi's original manga and anime franchise. Not only was he revealed to be the top student in U.A. Academy overall, but he was also touted as the young hero closest to All Might and might even had obtained One For All's power had Izuku Midoirya not entered the picture. But this was all before we got to see the hero fully in the thick of the action.

Mirio was by far the biggest point of interest during the fourth season of My Hero Academia, and took a backseat in the rest of the series when he had lost his quirk. There were only brief glimpses into how Mirio felt about his lack of ability in the issues and episodes that followed, but fans are hoping to see him in action in the anime again someday as the series heads into its future. Until then, artist @sailorkayla on Instagram has offered Mirio Togata a fresh new chance at hero glory with some truly heroic cosplay! Check it out below:

My Hero Academia will be returning for Season 6 of the anime later this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule. The series has yet to set an official release date for the new episodes just yet, but it has been confirmed that it will be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War from Horikoshi's original manga series. This arc introduced the biggest fight between the heroes and villains to date, and there were some pretty huge surprises that fans of heroes like Mirio really want to keep an eye out for this Fall.

It's such a huge fight that even the manga is still working its way through the fallout, and there are even more chances for some of the heroes relegated to the background have a chance to shine in their own way. But what do you think? Where does Mirio rank among your favorite heroes in My Hero Academia overall? What are your favorite Mirio moments so far? What are you hoping to see from the young hero in the future? Let us know all of your thoughts about My Hero Academia and everything anime in the comments!