Sakamoto Days Anime Confirmed, According to New Report

One of the most highly anticipated anime adaptations has been Sakamoto Days, the story of a humble store owner who was the equivalent of John Wick in his young years. Looking to leave his assassin days behind him, the past starts rearing its head in his current day-to-day life as the Shonen Jump manga continues to gain popularity to this day. In a new shocking report, it would seem that an anime adaptation of the series might not just be in development, but may be releasing far sooner than many expected.

The new report, released by the outlet License Global, lists a number of projects that are set to be released by Netflix in both 2024 and 2025. Of the many projects that include the likes of Stranger Things Season 5, Squid Game Season 2, One Piece Season 2, and Bridgerton Season 3, License Global slipped in quite the surprise for anime fans. Sakamoto Days is listed as a new release in 2024 though a release date has yet to be revealed.

(Photo: Shonen Jump)

Sakamoto Days x Netflix

Netflix has been creating quite the roster when it comes to all things anime. Acting as the exclusive streaming service for major series such as Baki The Grappler, Beastars, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, and Terminator Zero, the platform snatching up Sakamoto Days isn't too much of a surprise. As the streaming service recently started airing new episode of One Piece on a weekly basis, it will be interesting to see if Netflix does the same with Taro Sakamoto's tale or if the platform decides to release all the episodes in one go.

If you want to learn more about the story of Taro Sakamoto, here's how Viz Media describes the story of Sakamoto Days, "Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villains and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! The chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!"

Want to get all the updates on Taro Sakamoto's potential anime arrival? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on Sakamoto Days and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shonen Jump.

Via License Global