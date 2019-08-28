Ochaco Meets Bakugo in This Clever My Hero Academia Crossover Cosplay

If fans of My Hero Academia are good at one thing, cosplaying would rank high as the pick. The fandom is one of the fastest growing to hit the anime scene in quite some time, and they are not afraid to show off their favorites. But when you cannot pick a go-to from Class 1-A, you can do what one cosplayer did by combining the heroes into one epic outfit.

Recently, a user known as SaraMeiKasai hit up the Internet to share their latest cosplay. The fan showed off a crossover cosplay they did for My Hero Academia which puts together Bakugo with Ochaco. Oh, and yes – the outfit totally works!

As you can see below, the cosplay borrows much of Bakugo’s usual costume with all its straps and belts. A pair of shorts and capris are mixed in to give Ochaco some room to breathe, and the girl is rocking her usual hair do. The girl made her spot in this cosplay known as she put pink all over the look, so Bakugo will have to deal with his pastel grenade blasters… and all of the explosives on his belt for that matter.

This clever cosplay looks simple from the outside, but its planning and execution were anything but. The original look had to be mocked up from scratch, and fans are impressed with how natural the crossover looks. Now, the only thing fans are unsure of is whether Ochaco inherited Bakugo’s temper for his look, but they are hoping the answer is no.

Which other My Hero Academia leads need to do a costume crossover? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.