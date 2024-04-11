My Hero Academia Creator Inks New Bakugo Art

Izuku Midoriya might be the star of My Hero Academia, but when it comes to the fan-favorite character of the series, Bakugo routinely takes the crown. The explosive young hero went from a rival of Deku's to becoming one of his biggest enthusiasts, routinely putting his life on the line to fight for his new best friend. Now, the creator of the shonen franchise has taken the opportunity to ink new art focusing on the hot-headed rival who continues to be a favorite in UA Academy's Class 1-A.

Without diving too much into spoiler territory, Bakugo is set to have a big role in the upcoming seventh season of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation. Now that the villains have never been stronger, with Shigaraki and his forces freeing the vast majority of antagonists locked away in prison, it's all hands on deck for the upcoming season. As we witnessed in season six, Bakugo was instrumental in getting Deku to put his "Dark Hero" phase behind him and come back to UA Academy. While Midoriya might have returned to the light, the threats to Hero Society have never been stronger and Class 1-A is about to learn just how outmatched they might be.

Murder God Dynamight Rises

Kohei Horikoshi will routinely take the chance to share new art that he creates focusing on his most popular creations. Despite the fact that he is continuing to pump our new chapters of My Hero Academia's manga on a nearly weekly basis, the mangaka loves his universe enough to sketch on his own time. Bakugo might not be receiving a spin-off series, but he is the character from the shonen series that anime fans might want to see continue past UA Academy's conclusion.

HORI DREW KACCHAN SO PRETTY IM CRYING 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3w3KmimKrB — 🧡dkbk/bkdk canon💚 KACCHAN IS BACK! (@Dekacchann) April 3, 2024

While the final arc might be underway in My Hero Academia's manga, Horikoshi hasn't hinted at how many more chapters the manga has left in the tank. Certainly, the stage is being set for the last installments as some major, highly anticipated battles have already finished.

What do you think of this fresh take on Bakugo? Do you think Murder God Dynamight will survive the fight against All For One? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.