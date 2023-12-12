My Hero Academia Wants Everyone to Know Bakugo's Dad Is the Best

My Hero Academia has a complicated history with parents. While heroes like Izuku have precious mothers at their side, the same thing cannot be said for everyone. From Shoto Todoroki to Toga, the series has tons of problematic parents. But thanks to My Hero Academia chapter 409, we know for sure Katsuki Bakugo's dad is not on that list.

If you are caught up with the My Hero Academia manga, you will know why the fandom is obsessed with Masaru Bakugo. The man has always been stuck between his wife and son as they both have rather explosive personalities. As the level-headed one, Masaru was tasked with evening out the household however he could. While Mitsuki Bakugo may be harsh, Masaru is the gentle parent in Bakugo's life, and chapter 409 proves he is a softy.

Masaru Bakugo is the cutest dad in BNHA. I love him. pic.twitter.com/N9lFFONZpV — 🧉💥Roo💥✨✨✨ (@Color_Division) December 10, 2023

After all, the chapter begins with a look at the first hours of Bakugo's life. We are shown the newborn boy in the hospital while his mom holds him close. Despite his wailing, we can see Masaru absolutely sobbing at the sight of his son. The man is dressed in hospital garb, and his tears can be seen soaking into his face mask. Bakugo's dad even removes his glasses because of all the tears, and each one is shed out of love.

Later in the chapter, we get to see Masaru show support to Bakugo in a new way. Despite his gentle personality, the man watches with the world as Bakugo takes on All For One in battle. With his wife at his side, Masaru is seen supporting Bakugo from afar even while his heart is breaking. Despite the pair's opposite personalities, there is no denying Bakugo got his steadfastness from Masaru. So if we had to gift Dad of the Year to anyone in My Hero Academia, Masaru is first in line!

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia these days, you can find the series easily enough. The manga is available on the Shonen Jump app while the My Hero Academia anime streams everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll. So for more info on the hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

Does Bakugo's dad deserve to win Father of the Year? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!