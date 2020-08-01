My Hero Academia Custom Sneakers Bring The Heat With The Villainous Dabi

✖

One of the biggest questions that is still wracking the brains of fans of My Hero Academia is what is the true identity of the villain known as Dabi, and one fan has taken their love of the character and translated it to some seriously stylish sneakers that capture the hotter than hell aesthetic of the character. With the Paranormal Liberation War in full swing within the pages of the franchise's manga, the question of Dabi's identity has been hinted at stronger than ever as the antagonist came extremely close to killing the number two hero in Hawks.

Many believe currently that Dabi is the long lost son of Endeavor, having a Quirk that is somewhat similar to both the number one hero and one of the most powerful students in Class 1-A, Todoroki. With the member of the League of Villains leaving some big hints throughout his nefarious career that he is in fact related to the super hero family, fans are throwing around ideas on social media when it comes to just who Dabi might be. Having the ability to wield blue flames that have burned through their fair number of targets, it will definitely be interesting to learn the character's origins and see whether or not he is ultimately able to survive the Paranormal Liberation War!

Reddit Artist YYUxin shared these impressive sneakers that manage to capture the fiery aesthetic of the mysterious member of the League of Villains, Dabi, who is currently causing more than a few headaches for the professional heroes and students of Class 1-A alike:

The Paranormal Liberation War taking place in the manga has already claimed a number of casualties within the ranks of both the heroes and villains, though the League of Villains seemingly has the upper hand with a number of power houses emerging to combat the professional heroes and students of UA Academy. With Shigaraki having inherited the Quirk of All For One, things are definitely looking dire for our heroes!

What do you think of these amazing Dabi sneakers that highlight the villain from My Hero Academia? Do you think that the prospective son of Endeavor will survive the Paranormal Liberation War Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

