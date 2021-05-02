My Hero Academia's Creator Sheds New Light on Dabi's Revelation

✖

My Hero Academia's creator has shed new light on Dabi's big revelation! Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series is now making its way through the Final Act the creator has been getting ready for quite a while, and this meant that the series had to go through some major shifts in its status quo. One major shift was set in motion with a series of new reveals from Dabi as the villain confirmed long held fan theories of his hidden and deep ties with the Todoroki family. This was a huge moment that's likely to have huge ramifications for the future of the series.

During a recent interview with My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi for the most recent issue of Square's Jump GIGA magazine (as translated by @RukasuMHA and shared by @Atsushi101X on Twitter), Horikoshi opened up about this reveal and how much fun the creator had while illustrating one particular aspect of this reveal and the reactions from Endeavor and the rest of the Todoroki family.

(Photo: Shueisha)

As Horikoshi explained, he had quite a bit of fun depicting Endeavor's reaction to Dabi's chaotic reveals. When asked about which recent manga moments he had the most fun illustrating, Horikoshi answered, "Definitely Endeavor's face when the Dabi reveal forced him to conciliate both his 'duty as a hero' and 'duty as a father,' the part where he looked like an old man."

Elaborating further, Horikoshi revealed that Endeavor's response in particular elicited laughs from the Jump magazine editorial staff, "I think I did a pretty good job. The editorial department started laughing as soon as they saw the manuscript. Well, I guess that's the expected reaction. He suddenly became an old fart."

The chaotic nature of Dabi's Todoroki past reveal did form a strange flux of both humor and intensity, and that seems to have been Horikoshi's goal. Not only did the art parallel the same kind of chaotic and humorous villain like The Joker from DC Comics, but it was sort of chaotically thrown into the series at the tail end of one of the most intense battles in the entire series to date.

