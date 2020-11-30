My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Stuns With a Major Hero's Return

✖

Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 292 below! My Hero Academia's newest cliffhanger has stunned with a major hero's return to the series. As the war between the heroes and villains continues with the newest chapter of the series, Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes are at their wit's end as the villains have gotten a major advantage as the war reaches a new level. But the previous cliffhanger in the series teased that the rhythm of the fight would be swinging back in the heroes' direction with a major last minute save.

As the newest chapter revealed, however, the hero we saw in the previous cliffhanger was not exactly the only heroic save we would be getting as the war came to an end. Because Chapter 292 of the series ended with an even bigger cliffhanger than the last chapter with an even bigger save than expected.

Chapter 292 of the series picks up right where the last one left off as Best Jeanist arrives just in time to save the others from Dabi with his fiber quirk. He manages to keep a hold of both Dabi and Gigantomachia, but soon Dabi is able to burn through his fibers. Jeanist manages to hold down Gigantomachia, but soon he comes into trouble as a group of High-End Nomu come to attack him.

As Izuku watches from the sideline, he's worried that if the Nomu attack Jeanist he'll lose his concentration and Gigantomachia will be let loose. He wants to help Jeanist but he can't seem to move due to all of the accumulative damage One For All and the battle against Shigaraki has done to his body, but thankfully another major hero shows up in time.

With the chapter coming to an end, suddenly Mirio Togata appears from under the ground and attacks the Nomu. That's right, Mirio has fully recovered his quirk and is once again in action as the hero Lemillion. After seeming like he permanently lost his quirk following the fight against Overhaul, this cliffhanger is surprising in more ways than one as the series now needs to explain how he got his quirk back.

