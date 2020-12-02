My Hero Academia Shares the Secret to Unlocking Gigantomachia's Power

✖

My Hero Academia's newest chapter shares the secret to unlocking Gigantomachia's power. Ever since he was introduced to the series, the monster Gigantomachia has been one of the most interesting weapons in the villains' arsenal. Not only was it revealed that All For One left the monster lurking for years in the mountains alone, but All For One forced Shigaraki and the League of Villains to subdue Gigantomachia in a fight to get the monster to truly accept Tomura Shigaraki as All For One's successor. But this recent war has begun to show more of Gigantomachia's latent power.

While previous events in the war has seen Gigantomachia unleash all sorts of previously unseen abilities as he tore his way through the city in order to get to Tomura Shigaraki's side, the newest chapter of the series revealed that receiving orders is not just an aspect of Gigantomachia's personality, but suggests in fact that these orders are what allow him to access all of the power within him.

Chapter 292 of the series picks up immediately after Best Jeanist arrives on the scene and ties Gigantomachia down with his carbon fiber cables. The League of Villains members had been tied down as well, and Spinner tried his best to get Shigaraki to give Gigantomachia an order because it could not tear through the cables. Spinner begins to put the pieces together as he realizes that not even Gigantomachia does not have unlimited stamina.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Spinner notes how Gigantomachia has been out of breath since he made it to Shigaraki's side. Realizing that this is because he completed the command he had just gotten, Spinner concludes that it's not that Gigantomachia won't go all-out without an order but he can't. This seems to be the case as not soon after Shigaraki does give Gigantomachia an order to destroy.

With this order, Gigantomachia's eyes light up in an intense new way and he's then strong enough to rip through the cables. Given All For One's experiments, it's not exactly hard to imagine that the villain implanted Gigantomachia with these powers under the condition that they can only activate with his (or his successor's permission). Either that, or maybe that was Gigantomachia's base quirk.

But what do you think? Does the newest chapter truly explain why Gigantomachia needs orders to operate? Does it explain why Gigantomachia isn't a part of the fight from the start and is instead a last case scenario like this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!