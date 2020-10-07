My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Teases a Major One For All Tag-Team

✖

The fight between the heroes and Tomura Shigaraki has reached its climax in My Hero Academia, and the newest chapter of the series ends on a major cliffhanger teasing a One For All tag team unlike we have yet to see in Kohei Horikoshi's manga series. Izuku Midoriya has been increasing his compatibility with One For All's power ever since the fight with gave his body an extended use of 100 percent power, and this has also led to sporadic visits into a strange black void within himself where he can meet the previous One For All users.

Now that he's fighting against Tomura Shigaraki, who is using his newly acquired All For One at full strength, it seems the two of their masteries are beginning to bounce off of one another as the latest chapter see the both of them entry this black space at the same time. This, and Midoriya has a direct connection with Nana Shimura.

Chapter 286 of the series pushes Deku harder than ever before as he begins to channel his rage into One For All. This increased power from Deku begins to bounce off of Shigaraki, who is also growing more desperate in his use of All For One in the fight against the heroes. When All For One reveals himself within Shigaraki's power, both Shigaraki and Deku awaken in the black space together.

Although Deku's body is now getting better adjusted to this space (with his arms and chest beginning to show rather than just the top of his head like the other times), he quickly realizes that he can't move around in this void. Soon, Nana Shimura puts her hand on his head and says that because he can't move yet to let "us" handle the situtation.

This tease most likely refers to a team up of the previous One For All users, but that's also going to be interesting to see how Deku changes after this One For All space experience specifically. Now that he has unlock Shimura's quirk, he can meet Shimura much like how it worked with Blackwhip's user. So if there's a chance he meets even more of the users, will he get more quirks?

But what do you think? Will this lead to more unlocked quirks for Deku? Is this tag team now only possible because Deku has "unlocked" both the Blackwhip user and Nana Shimura? What does Nana really mean by "us"? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!