My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Teases Shigaraki's Volcanic Plan

My Hero Academia is now fully diving into the final fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is setting up Shigaraki's volcanic plan for destruction! My Hero Academia finally ended the fight against All For One as the villain was officially defeated for good. That meant the focus is now shifting to the fight between Deku and Shigaraki as the two of them will now put their long running rivalry to an end. And Shigaraki is planning to destroy the entirety of Japan along with Deku as their fight heats up.

My Hero Academia's previous chapter reveal just how much the odds were stacked against Deku as Shigaraki's multiple powers has made him dangerous for the young hero to even attempt to keep up with. As the newest chapter of the series sees Deku trying to fight against the villain now that he's down a Quirk, Shigaraki has lured Deku into his real plan for full destruction and is set on using his decay on Mt. Fuji to set off an eruption and completely wipe out Japan.

My Hero Academia 411: Shigaraki's Real Plan

My Hero Academia Chapter 411 picks up shortly after Shigaraki swiped the Danger Sense quirk from One For All, and he's thus able to avoid all of Deku's attacks with even more ease than before. It's also made it tougher for Deku to avoid Shigaraki's decay, and the two fight across the skies of Japan as Shigaraki continues to knock Deku away. The young hero is able to avoid taking fatal blows as he's reinforcing himself with Blackwhip, but soon he realizes that Shigaraki has fought him all the way to Mt. Fuji.

Deku can still fight thanks to the physical boost he gets from One For All (which hasn't been impacted by the loss of one of the quirks within it), but Shigaraki's plan extends further than just beating Deku. He's out to destroy everything so Deku no longer has a place to run, and a massive wave of decay is quickly approaching Mt. Fuji as Shigaraki wants to use its eruption to wipe out everything.

