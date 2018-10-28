‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘Fight on, Iida’

The Sports Festival tournament continues on My Hero Academia on Toonami, but the students still have to deal with the fallout in the wake of Midoriya’s battle with Todoroki in the last episode.

How has the rest of the tournament shaked out? How do Iida’s matches go? Find out everything that happened in the latest episode of My Hero Academia on Toonami!

Endeavor tells Todoroki to better control his left side, and wants him to work by his side when he graduates. But Todoroki says that for that brief moment in the ring, he forgot all about Endeavor suggesting that he may never “need” him again. Recovery Girl chastises All Might for Midoriya’s injuries, and Class 1-A is worried about his injuries too. Midoriya apologizes for trying to help Todoroki, but blames himself for not being able to see the bigger picture and how to win. He was so focused on Todoroki’s plight, but All Might says that those are the kind of aspects that will make him a true hero. The matches continue as Iida defeats Class 1-B’s Shiozaki, Tokoyami defeats Ashido. After performing Midoriya’s surgery, his hand is left damaged for good. She says he won’t treat these kinds of injuries anymore, so Midoriya needs to find a new way to use his quirk. Midoriya suggests that All Might find a new successor, but All Might eases his worry. He says One For All bolsters quirks and that it would heightened a power like Todoroki’s, but he was quirkless too before he inherited the power. His master saw something in him and passed on the power, and now he sees the same thing in Midoriya. He believes that Midoriya will make One For All his own someday. Iida tries to call his brother, but his brother Ingenium is seen chasing a mysterious assailant known as the Hero Killer. Ingenium catches up with them, but fans don’t see what happens next. Bakugo and Kirishima begin their match, but Bakugo takes the victory when Kirishima tires himself out. He had been hardening the whole time, but Bakugo overwhelms him with several back to back explosions. The semifinals begin as Iida faces off against Todoroki. Todoroki tries to use his ice to cut him off, but Tenya jumps in and delivers several speedy kicks. Iida grabs Todoroki and tries to run him out of bounds but Todoroki freezes his engines, winning the match. Endeavor hates that Todoroki won’t use his fire power. Iida’s brother Ingenium then is seen lying in a pool of blood. The Hero Killer says that only one hero is worthy of taking him down, All Might, because he is not fighting for fame and fortune. The Sports Festival continues as Tokoyami faces off against Bakugo. Bakugo eventually wins as his explosions prove too much for Dark Shadow. Bakugo figured out Tokoyami’s weakness to light in the middle of battle. This sets up Todoroki vs. Bakugo for the final battle. Iida gets a call from his mother than Ingenium has been attacked. The Hero Killer, known as Hero Killer Stain, gives a monologue saying that he’ll open the vain eyes of heroes as Kurogiri of the League of Villains meets up with him. They have a proposition.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.