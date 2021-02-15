My Hero Academia Details Dabi's Exact Quirk in New Flashback

✖

My Hero Academia has kept Dabi at the forefront since the baddie was introduced, and a recent revelation ensured the boy can never be forgotten. After much speculation, a major theory about Dabi and his origins were confirmed. The villain made a fool of his father before the whole world as of late, and thanks to a new flashback, fans were told why the boy couldn't live up to his dad's mighty expectations.

The whole thing went down at the start of chapter 301. My Hero Academia's new chapter was dedicated to the Todoroki family and its troubled past. Once Rei appeared before her estranged husband, fans were given a lesson on how their son Toya turned into Dabi. As it turns out, Endeavor placed too many expectations on Dabi, and the fire he lit couldn't be extinguished even when Toya's quirk sputtered out.

The pair noticed as a kid Toya would be injured by his fire, but the question remained as to why. The boy's parents got answers from a doctor, and it was there fans got a full detail of Dabi's quirk.

"An unusual case, to be sure. Your son has inherited an even more powerful form of the fire-based quirk factor, but he takes after his mother physically. Meaning, he's not built to endure fire, but rather, to withstand freezing temperatures," the couple learned.

Now, fans know why exactly Dabi cannot stomach his blue flames. The fire is so hot that it combats his body. Endeavor's body can withstand heat, but Dabi inherited his mom's ability to withstand the cold. Obviously, this means fire is not safe for the boy, but Endeavor had already ladened Toya with his dreams. As time went on, the boy became obsessed with fulfilling his promise, and Endeavor's refusal to help Toya is what led him to become the Dabi we all know today.

