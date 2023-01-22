My Hero Academia Finally Adapts One of Shoto's Most Iconic Moments: Watch

My Hero Academia brought out a new episode this week, and season six didn't miss a beat with its angst. The big update kicked off with Hawks as fans were given a close look at his childhood in all its ugliness. Of course, the main drama came around when the Todoroki clan reunited at last as My Hero Academia confirmed Endeavor would recover from the raid. But before things could get wild, fans were finally gifted with one of Shoto's most iconic scenes from the manga.

The whole thing got started after fans were reunited with Endeavor in the hospital. In the wake of Toya's introduction, the man is left hollowed out, and it seems the hero Endeavor is all but gone. For the first time in the anime, we get to see Enji Todoroki cry, and his tears catch Shoto by surprise in the best way.

After all, his youngest son tries to enter Endeavor's room, but the sight of tears makes Shoto panic. You can tell by his face alone that Shoto wants nothing more than to run away from the crying... so he does. He slams the door on Endeavor despite his sister's protest, leaving Endeavor to cry out for his kid in his now-famous yell.

Of course, the aloof moment made fans laugh amidst all the angst, and there is a lost more whump on the way. My Hero Academia ended on a cliffhanger this week that promises a Todoroki family intervention is on the way. For the first time in forever, Enji and Rei will have to hash things out, and Shoto will be left with his siblings to bear the deadly burden their dad created in Dabi.

