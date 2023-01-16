My Hero Academia Brings Major Villains Back to the Anime

My Hero Academia is now sparked the full arc for the second half of the sixth season of the series, and the anime has gotten even more intense by bringing back some major villains into the spotlight! The first half of the sixth season shook the hero society to its core as the fights between the heroes and villains cause a ton of chaos and destruction. With the new episodes airing this year now exploring the immediate fallout of that huge battle, things are getting even worse for the heroes as now there are even more villains they need to deal with moving forward.

The newest episode of the series reveals that All For One's first big move following the first fight with the heroes was to use his control of Tomura Shigaraki's body to help free his real body from the Tartarus prison. Upon making his way to the prison, All For One realizes that he needs even more villainous pawns that he can control and thus instead decides to free all of the prisoners along with him. It's here we see some big names from the past make their comeback.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Which Villains Are Back In My Hero Academia?

Episode 128 sees All For One wrecking the Tartarus prison, and it's here that fans are reintroduced to former League of Villains members Muscular and Moonfish as two of the many escaping prisoners. They are not the only ones we see return, however, as there are also brief looks at Hero Killer Stain (one of the big foes from Season 2 of the series) and even Overhaul (the big foe from the Shie Hassaikai arc in Season 4) as they escape from their cells.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Reveals All For One's Dark Declaration | My Hero Academia Season 6 Dubs Bakugo the MVP for Newest Episode | My Hero Academia Season 6 Reveals Lady Nagant's Voice Actor, Character Design

This is all in service to further stoke chaos throughout Japan and damage the hero society even more after the fight against the villains. More importantly, it's making for a much more dangerous world for Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes. They are still reacting to all of the losses they have taken thus far, but with these major comebacks, it won't be too long before the heroes will be forced to fight for their lives again.

What do you think of these villain comebacks in My Hero Academia's newest episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!