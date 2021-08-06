My Hero Academia Oneshot Introduces a Special Endeavor Mission

✖

My Hero Academia's anime is currently seeing Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki attempting to keep up with the number one hero as a part of the Endeavor Agency Arc, with the young students at UA Academy managing to keep up with the rival of All Might. In a new special chapter of the manga, Endeavor is given a new mission that not only leads into the third film that is hitting Japan this weekend, World Heroes Mission, but continues to prepare the Three Musketeers for the darkness that is moving steadily toward hero society with the League of Villains.

As Endeavor explains to the three crime fighters, it seems that the "World Heroes Association," is getting ready to convene and now Midoriya and his buddies must be tested to see whether they've hit a level where they can join. Of course, the task laid in front of them is no easy task, as the number one hero explains the test that they have to undertake:

"Fail this test and you'll be staying at home. If you wanna tag along, you gotta land an attack on me within three minutes!"

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Luckily for the students of UA Academy, they are able to accomplish Endeavor's task, which plays into the ultimate goal of the number one hero. Normally, as explained during the fifth season of the television series, Shoto's father wouldn't be willing to take on students considering his rigorous methods of fighting crime, but the Public Safety Commission knows that the Meta Liberation Army is prepping to unleash their roster on the world, which is currently over one hundred thousand members strong. With Endeavor attempting to strengthen his son and his friends to prepare them for the coming threat, it's clear that their training has paid off.

This special also confirms that the third movie in the Shonen series takes place during the Endeavor Agency Arc, and now following the events of the War Arc that will be taking place in season six. As the film will follow both the young heroes of UA Academy and the professional heroes of the world taking on the cult known as Humanize, it looks like the crime-fighting community will need all the help they can get.

What role do you think Endeavor will play in the third film of the Shonen franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.

You can read the special My Hero Academia chapter here.