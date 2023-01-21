My Hero Academia Dives Into Hawks' Tragic Past

My Hero Academia's latest episode of its sixth season took a trip to the past, showing the childhood of the number two hero, Hawks, as the high-flying crime fighter struggles with his decision to murder the villain Twice. With his bloody ordeal being shared with the world by the villain Dabi, Hawks isn't exactly in great standings with the general public, as the winged wonder was previously one of the most popular heroes in Hero Society. Now, anime fans have had the chance to learn more about how Hawks became the hero he is today.

Considering that Hawks is in his early twenties, both All Might and Endeavor were operating in the superhero community when the number two hero was a child, fighting against crime long before Deku was chosen to be the new inheritor of One For All. Unfortunately for Hawks, his home life was nothing like the exploits of his heroes, as his father was on the run for murder and his mother barely recognized that the young boy existed. With Hawks' mother having a Quirk that allowed her to spawn a number of eyeballs that floated in the air, giving her the opportunity to see danger coming, she worked tirelessly to make sure her partner would escape the long arm of the law.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

The Childhood of Hawks

Hawks' father wasn't able to escape the clutches of the police forever, as he was captured thanks to Endeavor's heroic efforts. With Hawks' mother still caring little for her son, the would-be hero was presented with an enticing offer by the Public Safety Commission, looking to train him to become the next big hero while offering Hawks' mom full financial support at the same time. Unlike heroes like All Might and Endeavor, Hawks worked entirely at the discretion of the Commission, but following the attack led by Re-Destro, the P.S.C. doesn't have the infrastructure to exist as it once did, leaving the number two hero without orders to follow.

Hawks has sworn to protect lives, in an ironic sense thanks to Twice's influence, but the sins of the Public Safety Commission are prepared to hit the heroes, and especially Deku, hard in the future of season six.

What do you think of Hawks' tragic upbringing?