‘My Hero Academia’ Preview Teases Camie’s Debut

My Hero Academia may have a stacked roster already, but there’s one character fans have been waiting to see in the anime for quite some time. Shiketsu Academy’s Camie Utsushimi is one of the most popular characters from the manga, and now she’s going to make her official debut.

The preview for the next episode teases that Deku gets separated from the others before being approached by Camie. Her unique look, quirk, manner of speech, and actions make her stand out in the manga for a number of reasons, and now fans of the anime series will see why for themselves.

Episode 54 is titled “Shiketsu High Lurking!” and the synopsis reads as such:

“A New Finishing Blow to Fight Back Against the Resolve to “Crush U.A.” The First round of the Provisional License Exam starts! The other students aim to obliterate the students of U.A., but Deku and the others come up with a new finishing blow as their opposing attack!”

The more interesting bit comes from the second part of the synopsis, which teases Camie’s odd approach to Midoriya, “Deku gets separated with the others during their plan to oppose the “Crush U.A.” agenda, and encounters Shiketsu Academy’s Camie. Even though she’s a rival, what is her reason for coming close to Deku!”

Regardless of her reason for approaching Deku, things are about to get more interesting as the Hero License Exam preliminary battle royale continues. Fans may have seen her briefly before, but now they’ll get more than ever.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.