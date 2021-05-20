My Hero Academia Episode 97 Reveals First Stills

✖

My Hero Academia is at the top of the charts these days thanks to season five, and it seems the show is only going to get better from here on out. For those caught up with the series, you will know the show is working with Class 1-A and 1-B as they undergo a joint training arc. Now, a new pairing is about to hit the field, and the first stills for episode 97 are here to tease what's to come.

The update comes from My Hero Academia's official webpage in Japan. The site put out a slew of stills sourced from episode 97. You can find them all below as the photos highlight everyone from Bakugo to Sero and Setsuna.

My Hero Academia Episode 97 Preview Images (2). pic.twitter.com/VukDI6gne1 — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) May 20, 2021

For those who have read the manga already, you have an idea of how this match will go down. My Hero Academia brought its latest training session to an end with a tie, but that won't be good enough this time around. After all, Bakugo is ready to fight, and he will not go down without a clear win or loss. This means his opponents in Class 1-B are in for a ride, so Kojiro and Togaru better keep their eyes peeled.

As you can see in these stills, Bakugo is shown in several dynamic shots, so you can expect him to take on a ton of action. Jiro and Sero appear to be providing long-range support while Sato goes in close. It will be interesting to see how Class 1-B counteracts this strategy, and manga readers know the end of this episode will end with all its focus on Bakugo's best moment in My Hero Academia so far.

What do you think of these first stills? Are you loving My Hero Academia season five so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.