My Hero Academia Adopts the Avengers in This Awesome Anime Crossover

✖

My Hero Academia is one of the best superhero series out there, and it pays homage to all the heroes who came before it in Western comics. This means guys like Superman and Spawn are given nods in the anime, and that goes without mentioning the Marvel mentions. And now, one artist has given the Avengers their very own My Hero Academia tie-in.

The piece comes courtesy of WhytManga who is otherwise known as Odunze Whyte Oguguo. The artist is an indie mangaka who writes and animates work on social media. Not long ago, they hit up Youtube to share a special video of them drawing the Avengers, and they did so in the style of My Hero Academia. And as you can imagine, it looks pretty much gorgeous in every way.

Avengers in My Hero Academia... pic.twitter.com/YCal8sKY6F — Whyt Manga 🔥✨Odunze Whyte Oguguo 🇳🇬 (@WhytManga) May 18, 2021

As you can see above, the finished project brings all our favorite Avengers into the My Hero Academia universe. You can see Thanos in the background while All Might stands opposite of him. The pairing looks so natural despite the characters coming from different franchises, and we're chalking that up to Oguguo's skill.

The rest of the poster features familiar faces from Iron Man to Black Widow and Captain America. Other favorites like Ant-Man, Iron Patriot, Thor, Hulk, Ronin, Nebula, Rocket, Captain Marvel, and Okoye can also be found in this shot. And honestly, I would give so much for this My Hero Academia x Marvel crossover to happen.

Clearly, Oguguo is talented beyond their years, and we're ready to start a petition for Marvel Comics to start a manga print with them. This kind of work is hard to find, and Oguguo has tackled other ambitious manga series in their time. So if you want to find more of their work, you can check them out on Twitter here! Hopefully, it won't be long until we see this artist doling out work on the big stage with Marvel, Viz Media, or even Shueisha!

What do you think of this awesome My Hero Academia crossover? Do you hope Marvel pursues its own anime one day? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.