‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Eri’s Fate

My Hero Academia’s Eri has been in recovery since her battle alongside Izuku, but the newest issue reveals the beloved character has a brand new home.

Spoilers incoming for My Hero Academia Chapter 184, so if you haven’t read it yet you’ve been warned.

The issue kicks off with Izuku getting a big surprise at U.A., as Aizawa informs him that Eri will now be in the care of U.A. She’s been recovering in the hospital, but can’t stay there any longer, and her parents are no longer in the picture. Having nowhere to go, U.A. seemed the perfect fit, and it gives them the chance to monitor her progress as well (via Reddit)

After her last battle, Eri’s horn shrunk to a much smaller size, a problem since that is what powered her Quirk. The good news it has started to grow again, albeit at a very slow rate, but Eri’s Quirk is incredibly powerful, so the crew at U.A. will be keeping her under supervision while they figure out a solution to controlling her power. For the time being Eri is going to stay in the Teacher’s Dormitory, and will be looked after by the equally lovable Togata, who happens to be on leave from school and can give her expedited care.

Eri’s Quirk gives her the ability to rewind someone’s body to a previous state, but as she’s proven, the effects can be devastating when let loose, something she learned the hard way. It can have healing effects, like rewinding Izuku’s body to a point before he used One for All, but it can also rewind someone to the point before they existed period, so finding a way to control the ability is paramount.

For those not familiar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi in 2014 and has run in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July of that year. It follows the adventures of Izuku Midoriya, who in a world full of people with powers was born without one. In this world, those powers are called quirks, and life without one can be difficult, but that all changes after a fateful meeting with the biggest hero of them all All Might, and it seems his quest to become a hero might just happen after all.

Fans of the show can also look forward to a new movie, titled My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes. My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes lands in theaters on August 3.