My Hero Academia Creator Hypes Season 6 With New Art

My Hero Academia is on the horizon, and its new season promises to be a big one. After all, the series is set to drop at the start of October, and it will bring one of the show's most intense arcs to life. A war like none other is about to kickstart with season six, and now the series creator is hyping the release with a special sketch.

The art comes courtesy of Kohei Horikoshi, the man behind My Hero Academia. The artist hit up Twitter to post a sketch for fans, and he made it clear that season six is high on his priority list these days.

"I took a break last week, [from publishing] but now I'm back and hyped for the anime! It starts October 1st. I can't wait," Horikoshi wrote.

For those who don't know, My Hero Academia is slated to begin as soon as October comes around. The show will go live with season six on the same day Spy x Family returns with season one. As for what fans can expect, well – My Hero Academia has a lot riding on season six, so things are going to get wild.

For instance, manga readers will know just how pivotal the clash is here between our heroes and villains. Shigaraki was able to power up in a big way before season five ended, and other villains like Twice were given similar boosts. Our favs at U.A. High School have been training, but sadly, they are running into their ambush against the League blindly. The manga has shown just how steep the price for this war will get, so audiences better brace themselves now before the rug is pulled underneath them.

