My Hero Academia Ends The Deku/Lady Nagant War

My Hero Academia's sixth season ended the Paranormal Liberation War in its first half, giving the heroes a major victory against Shigaraki and his forces, but unfortunately, things have not gotten better for Deku and his fellow students at UA Academy. With All For One breaking free from prison, along with several other major antagonists, Midoriya has been struggling not just with the physical threat of Lady Nagant, but the secrets their battle is revealing about Hero Society. Now, the dire conflict has come to a close with the anime adaptation's latest installment.

Warning. If you haven't caught the latest episode of My Hero Academia's sixth season, Episode 21, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

Lady Nagant might be a threat to Hero Society, but in her past, she was one of the strongest heroes of the Public Safety Commission, using her sniping skills to eliminate "problems" that could potentially eradicate society as the heroes know it. While the sniper previously believed in the dream of a perfect society, she came to the realization that in order to create this landscape, she would need to murder a number of people in cold blood. As seen in a flashback sequence, Nagant's actions haunted her, causing her to take drastic measures to reveal the dark side of Hero Society.

My Hero Academia: Deku Defeats Nagant

Luckily for Hero Society, Deku is not only one of the strongest crime fighters to battle against Nagant, but his hopefulness and sense of idealism are so infectious, that it even manages to make the deadly sniper pause and struggle with the route she's taking as a tool for All For One, a villain that she once hunted:

MY HERO ACADEMIA SEASON 6 EPISODE 21 PEAK FUCKING ANIME 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GvNvYnWsD7 — rose 🤍 (@mimidynamight) February 25, 2023

Deku is able to defeat Lady Nagant by accessing the power of the Third wielder of One For All dubbed "Fa Jin", which allows him to build kinetic energy and release it at a point of his choosing, helping him to both save Overhaul from Nagant's bullet, but also manage to dismantle the rifle that is a part of her arm. Even though Nagant came to understand that Midoriya might just earn his place as someone who could change society for the better, All For One had a trick up his sleeve to bring down the former hero, as the sniper's life now hangs in the balance.

With the Lady Nagant fight coming to an end, there are only a handful of episodes before season six does the same.