My Hero Academia Creator Reveals Lady Nagant's Kid Self in New Sketch

While the latest episode of My Hero Academia brought the battle featuring Deku testing One For All out against the villainous sniper known as Lady Nagant, the episode also took us to the past to show how the antagonist went from being a member of the Public Safety Commission to working for All For One. Like so many other characters in this Shonen series, Nagant has a tragic past and creator Kohei Horikoshi took the opportunity to create new art showing the different times of the sinister sniper's life.

If you didn't have the chance to watch the latest episode, My Hero Academia showed viewers Nagant's background and how her career with the Public Safety Commission wasn't that different from the number two hero's life, aka Hawks. Becoming a weapon for the PSC, Nagant came to realize that the bloody actions she was taking in favor of Hero Society were creating an illusion for the general public, keeping them from seeing the seedy underbelly of their society. Killing the higher-ups of the Public Safety Commission, Nagant found herself imprisoned, believing that All For One's plans for Hero Society were better than what she had originally helped establish.

My Nagant Academia

Creator Kohei Horikoshi has made it a habit of sharing new art to coincide with a new episode of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation, with this installment managing to find a solid blend between the dynamic battle featuring Deku and Lady Nagant while also taking viewers into the sniper's tragic past:

Lady Nagant found herself shocked when she witnessed Midoriya using his power to save Overhaul, the major villain of season four who was still suffering the effects of losing some appendages thanks to Shigaraki's Quirk. Deciding to put her faith in Deku, this decision to not follow through on her mission of stealing Izuku angered All For One, who laid out his trump card and used a secret Quirk to detonate Nagant in mid-air. While the sniper was saved by Hawks, her condition appears to be critical as her conflict against Midoriya has ended.

