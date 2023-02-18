My Hero Academia Season 6 Reveals Lady Nagant's Quirk

My Hero Academia is now working its way through the anime's Final Act saga with Season 6's final episodes, and the newest episode has fully brought the fan favorite foe, Lady Nagant, into the thick of the action by revealing the deadly quirk she has at her disposal! As part of the Final Act of the story, Izuku Midoriya has left U.A. Academy and is now fighting villains all on his own in order to grow his use of One For All's power as fast as possible. But now he's come across his first real challenge.

After hyping her debut in the anime with the newest opening theme sequence, trailers, and promos, Lady Nagant has officially come to the anime in full with the latest episode. It turns out she's been recruited by All For One to hunt down Deku specifically, and we can see as to why with the reveal of the dangerous quirk at her disposal, Rifle, which allows her to act as a deadly sniper that could wipe out Deku from afar with her hair bullets.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

What is Lady Nagant's Quirk?

Previously revealed as of one of the many prisoners freed from Tartarus, it's explained that Lady Nagant is actually a former hero who worked for the Public Safety Commission. Deku's warned by Hawks that she could be one of his worst enemies to come across in the city, and Deku soon sees why when she shoots at him from afar. Along with her arm transforming into a gun, Nagant's Rifle quirk allows her to pull out hair and use it like epoxy putty to harden into any kind of bullet she wants.

She's thus able to use these bullets to fire at any real trajectory she wants, and has the skill to take her shots from a greater distance than anyone else. Although Deku tries to take advantage of this, it's revealed soon after that the foe actually also has the Air Walk quirk gifted to her by All for One when he assigned her this assassination mission. Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not Deku can escape such a deadly foe.

