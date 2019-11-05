This My Hero Academia Cosplay Puts the Spotlight on Froppy

My Hero Academia has a lot of strengths in terms of being a wildly popular anime/manga franchise, with one of the biggest being its large, idiosyncratic cast of characters. Outside of the main protagonists like Midoriya and All Might, the numerous students in UA Academy bring a unique set of powers, designs, and personalities to make the popular anime series that focuses on super heroes rise to the top. With the fourth season of the anime in full swing, focusing on the deadly new villain that is Overhaul, one fan decided to honor one of the more popular side characters of the series, Froppy, with an interpretation of their own!

Instagram User KawaiiElli shared this amazing interpretation of Froppy, the frog powered student at UA Academy who has managed to save her classmates in a number of situations thanks to her amphibian agility and frog-like tongue that manages to act as both a wild attack and savior:

Froppy has yet to make her mark on the fourth season of My Hero Academia, with the initial episodes focusing on Overhaul and his confrontation with the League of Villains as well as Midoriya and his attempt to join Sir Nighteye’s agency for his new work study. With the war against Overhaul and his Yakuza gang ready to begin, it’s going to take the combined effort of all the UA Academy students in order to bring down this new super villain threat, especially with All Might no longer truly in the picture.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.