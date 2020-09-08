My Hero Academia Reveals Why Gigantomachia Left Class 1-A Alone

✖

My Hero Academia's newest chapter explained why Gigantomachia ultimately left the kids of Class 1-A and 1-B were left alone. The kids found themselves surprisingly thrust into the center of the battle when Gigantomachia was called to Tomura Shigaraki's side when the villain woke up. Gigantomachia then quickly tore his way through the Paranormal Liberation Front's base and thus Class 1-A and 1-B were in the middle of his rampage. Momo Yaoyorozu devised a way to put him to sleep, and thus we saw how these young heroes tried to put this monster down.

But as Yaoyorozu surveyed the damage after they failed to put him to sleep, the sheer terror of the situation truly starts to sink in as she realizes why the monster (and the League of Villains members riding on his back) ultimately let them survive when many of the pros have been heavily injured or even worse. They didn't matter.

As Yaoyorozu inspects the damage in Chapter 283 of the series, she remarks how absurd of a situation this all is. She realizes that they only survived because the villains didn't see them as worthy enemies. As she begins to flashback to before the chapter begins we see the pro hero Majestic (who Yaoyorozu worked her work study under) float all of the students out of the area with his quirk.

He tells them that they made all of the right decisions in this fight, and whatever happens from then on should not distract them from the fact they were able to make such a quick and effective decision. The kids wonder if they truly did the right thing as Gigantomachia begins tearing his way through residential areas, and hope that they didn't make the situation worse.

This moment truly sinks in just how much of an impact this battle will have on the rest of the series. This is truly going to usher in a whole new status quo on the same level as All Might's retirement. Class 1-A certainly won't be the same after this, and it's tough to even picture how they move forward after something like this.

