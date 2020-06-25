My Hero Academia Fans Row Over Hawks's "Unforgivable" Act

My Hero Academia fans have their favorite pirates, and they are not afraid to defend those they love the most. Of course, that means there are plenty of arguments about Izuku and Bakugo out there, but they are far from the only favorites out there. After all, the introduction of Hawks endeared a great many fans, and it turns out the fandom is buzzing after a debate kicked off about the high-flying pro.

The ordeal began on Reddit when the user jnat7715 made a post explaining why they don't believe Hawks did anything wrong with his most controversial act. So if you are not caught up with the manga right now, you will want to stop reading now. After all, we are about to spoil a big death in this debate, and it is one that you might not want to be told about!

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Still here? Alright, then let us continue!

In the current arc of My Hero Academia, the manga has followed Hawks for quite some time as he infiltrated the villains. Things took a turn when his intentions were outed, and Twice was the one with him when it happened. As it turns out, Hawks did all this work because he knew Twice was the biggest threat within the League of villains, and he needed to do something about the guy.

For those readers who are caught up, they will know that Hawks ended up killing Twice despite trying to talk the villain down. The death was a hard one to watch given how popular Twice was with fans, and some of the villain's fans have turned against Hawks for killing their favorite. And as you can see below, fans have a lot to say about the argument:

Where do you land on this My Hero Academia debate? Do you think Twice had to die in the end? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!