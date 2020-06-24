Anime Fans Debate Which Side Characters Deserve Their Own Series
An anime is only as good as its supporting characters, with legendary franchises such as My Hero Academia, One Piece, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Naruto having dozens of protagonists that have made their main characters that much more appealing and fans have begun debating just which of these heroes deserve their own series in the world of anime and manga! While there are few examples of supporting characters being given their own anime titles, we are crossing our fingers that it will eventually be the standard for popular series!
Let's Get This Debate Started
Anime side characters that deserve their own story pic.twitter.com/bd9diOCZpY— ➰ (@animesvns) June 24, 2020
Haikyu Scores A Goal
Fire Force's Blond Knight
A Spin Off For The Uchiha
i would love a sequel of itachi instead of boruto pic.twitter.com/t04J5WUJIP— arfan (@riderrmaut) June 24, 2020
Full Mustang Alchemist
I am here for a Roy Mustang show! pic.twitter.com/rYSyVvU1qP— :D 🌸 (@ThatGeminiGay) June 24, 2020
Vinland Saga's MVP
Askeladd deserves it more than anyone pic.twitter.com/Osa7szoSrT— Nimbus☁️💫 •| Reading Vagabond |• (@RSwaygo) June 24, 2020
Eraserhead Side Story
yeah pic.twitter.com/NVOpLgwQ94— Niño (@Kirov190) June 24, 2020
Captain Levi (AKA The BEST Character)
Silver Wind
Long Past Time For The Vegeta Show
The prince pic.twitter.com/VPWb5jGX6n— Sai (@Sai700) June 24, 2020
