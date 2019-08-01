My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Releases First Teaser

My Hero Academia is looking to return not just with its fourth season this fall, but with its second feature length film in the form of Heroes Rising. The film, which was originally planned as a “finale” to the entire franchise, will introduce the “Heir of All For One”, Nine.

Twitter User PKJD8I8 posted the trailer which not only gives us a new look at Nine, but also confirms that nearly every student in Class A of UA Academy will be making an appearance to assist our main two protagonists, Midoriya and Bakugo:

“My Hero Academia HEROES:RISING” anime film teaser PV; opens December 20th https://t.co/h5PA4iGGaG pic.twitter.com/oDZVr7OrsE — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) August 1, 2019

The film has been touted as what may be the final movie in the My Hero Academia franchise, though fans shouldn’t worry as the manga and anime series are showing no signs of stopping any time soon. While not a ton of details have been released about the movie itself, a steady stream of information has been dropping since the film was first announced and the movie itself will arrive in theaters on December 20th of this year, 2019.

There’s no official word yet on whether or not the “other heir” of All For One, Shigaraki, will also be swinging by to cause trouble within the film, but we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we get confirmation one way or the other!

The official description for My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is as follows:

“A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”

What do you think of this first teaser for the second film in the My Hero Academia franchise?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.