My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Has Fans Terrified for Izuku's Mom

My Hero Academia's manga panels often hold details that require a second, careful, look. Such is the case in the latest manga chapter of My Hero Academia's "Paranormal Liberation War" arc. The action is primarily focused on the main event battle between Tomura Shigaraki, Izuku Midoriya, and pro heroes Endeavor and Eraserhead, but the chapter ends with an ominous tease of innocent civilians caught in the crossfire of the war. And as some eagle-eyed fans have now noticed, one of the civilians in the path of the villains' destruction may not be some random bystander - it might be Izuku Midoriya's mom!

In My Hero Academia chapter 282, the battle with Shigaraki takes another horrific turn, as the villain leader nearly kills Shota Aizawa, and leaves the pivotal pro hero crippled, after being forced to amputate his own leg. Eraserhead is saved by his hero friends and students, As the remaining heroes on the battlefield prepare for the final stand against Shigaraki!

Meanwhile, however, Shigaraki's giant hulking monster Gigantomachia is still on the rampage and headed for a major metropolitan area, where some fans suspect that Izuku's mom may currently be located. Check it out for yourself:

It's debatable whether or not Deku's mom, Inko, is truly in any danger. The site of the Paranormal Liberation War has been Jaku City, where All For One's disciple Dr. Ujiko was running a secret lab out of Jaku General Hospital. Midoriya and his U.A. classmates like Bakugo and Todoroki all hail from Musutafu City. Both are names taken from Star Wars lore (planets Jakku and Mustafar, respectively), but they are definitely two different places.

The biggest connection between Gigantomachia's rampage and Midoriya's mom seems to be the inclusion of a bicycle that resembles the one Inko rides. There are a lot of bikes in Japan, for sure, but there are also reasons Inko could indeed be in Jaku City. For one thing: we've never met Izuku's father, Hisashi - nor do we know his whereabouts. Is it possible Jaku City could be his home?

My Hero Academia is in production on season 5 of the anime. Online chapters of the manga can be found HERE.

