My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up Izuku vs. Lady Nagant's Next Round

My Hero Academia set up the next round of Izuku Midoriya and Lady Nagant's fight with the cliffhanger from its newest chapter! Izuku Midoriya has been working together with the vestiges inside of One For All, and he's been trying to get as strong as he can as fast as he can. He's got a huge target on his back from All For One and Tomura Shigaraki, and has been fighting on his own with some support from All Might and the top three pro heroes. But now Izuku is in the midst of his first major challenge.

All For One had sent the escaped Tartarus prisoner, Lady Nagant, to capture Izuku Midoriya alive, and Izuku has been struggling to keep up with her sniping ability. Although he had quickly formed a strategy to keep up with her, her gifted quirk made this a lot tougher than he had hoped. But as the newest chapter showed with its newest cliffhanger, Izuku and Lady Nagant are getting into a new phase of their fight.

Chapter 313 of the series continues Izuku's fight with Lady Nagant, and he's learned that the former pro hero is just as dangerous as Hawks had warned him about. She's got a second quirk that allows her to walk through the air thanks to All For One, and because of that Izuku's strategy to catch her off guard by attacking her directly is no longer viable.

As the chapter comes to an end, Izuku decides to gamble on a quirk that he has yet to really practice with ever since it was made available to him following his deep conversation with all of the past vestiges. Utilizing the quirk of the sixth user to cover himself in a smoke screen long enough to avoid Lady Nagant's bullets, Izuku then surprises her by catching her in midair.

When she's right above him, Izuku blasts himself up through a building with the Third User's quirk, Fa Jin. Catching her by the arm as the chapter comes to an end, Izuku is determined to get answers about All For One and Shigaraki so that he can turn his attention towards them next. But what did you think of this cliffhanger?

Does Izuku have a chance at beating Lady Nagant here?