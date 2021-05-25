My Hero Academia Reveals the Third One For All User's Face

✖

My Hero Academia has done a lot of work to expand its world of quirks, and One For All has played a major role in that. The power has gone through several iterations since it joined with Izuku, and one of its biggest shifts can with the introduction of its predecessors. It took some time, but fans have been introduced to all of the former One For All users, and we just got a look at the third user's face.

The moment came in the most recent chapter of My Hero Academia. If you up to date, you will know that chapter 313 saw Izuku cornered by a hired gun known as Lady Nagant. The former hero is one of the most terrifying shooters in the world, and she has been tasked by All For One to capture Izuku. Obviously, this has led to a fight, and Izuku was forced to use the third user's quirk to fight back.

3RD OFA ACTUAL FACE REVEAL AHH! Interesting that Deku is reminded of Endeavor here...and 3rd's Quirk is releasing "explosive" energy from his body. If this quirk is passed down generations, is it farfetched to say the energy can evolve into fire...? Hmm...🤔 pic.twitter.com/5ifk085fUE — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) May 23, 2021

The My Hero Academia cliffhanger did not spend a lot of time with the former user, but we did get a clear look at his face. The Second User was given this treatment in a recent chapter, but the third still kept his face in profile. Now, it seems his entire face is open for all to see, and he has some strong features. The man's eyes are pinched in this setting with a broad nose and stern mouth. Clearly, the Third User has been hardened in life, and death has yet to soften him up.

The chapter ends with Izuku using the Third's quirk, and it is a very explosive one. The power allows Izuku to release "explosive" energy from his body, and that allows him to surprise Lady Nagant. Now, fans are hoping to learn more about the quirk, but Izuku needs to be careful. He can only juggle so many powers at once, and Lady Nagant will not hesitate to take an opening if Izuku leaves one open.

What do you make of this My Hero Academia reveal? Which One For All predecessor is your favorite? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.