My Hero Academia Art Imagines Jiro's Rocking 3D Debut

One piece of My Hero Academia art imagines Jiro's rocking 3DCG debut! Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia franchise is currently having quite the big year. Not only is the original series running as strong as ever, but the anime series is also celebrating its fifth anniversary. It's coming back for a fifth year of the series, and even a new feature film in Japan later this Summer. But with all of these new releases for the franchise, it's probably not going to be long before we see a full 3DCG animated take on the series. What would that look like though?

One artist has been doing just that as they have been imaging full 3D looks for each of My Hero Academia's big heroes and villains. Artist Hannu Koskinen, who also serves as the lead artist for Rovio Entertainment, has been sharing a series of 3D makeovers for the franchise's fan favorite characters as a special project and the newest example of this effort is the rocking Kyoka Jiro, the Hearing Hero: Earphone Jack. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannu Koskinen (@hkoskine)

It's going to be a huge fifth year for My Hero Academia as the anime is getting ready for the return of its fifth season later this month. Premiering in Japan on March 27th, the fifth season of the series will pick up with the Joint Training arc. This arc pits the heroes of Class 1-A and 1-B against one another as they test to see just how much they have grown since first entering the school. This also includes a new member in the fray, Hitoshi Shinso, who's trying to join the hero course.

As mentioned above, My Hero Academia is also releasing a brand new feature film in Japan later this Summer. Not much is known about what we can expect to see in this new film entry for the franchise, but it's been teased that the third film will feature major roles for Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki this time around. With the film's release drawing near and the fifth season just a couple of weeks away, it's going to be a huge year.

What do you think? Would you want to see a 3DCG version of My Hero Academia in the future? Which heroes or villains would you want to see in that sort of project? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!