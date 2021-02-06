My Hero Academia Art Imagines Froppy's Hopping 3D Debut

✖

Great My Hero Academia art has imagined Froppy's hopping 3DCG debut! My Hero Academia is gearing up for a huge year as not only will the manga release make its way through a status quo shifting arc, but the anime will be making its return later this Spring as well. Naturally, that's not the only new project for a massive franchise like this as My Hero Academia will also be debuting its third feature film release this Summer in Japan. So with all of these new projects, what would a 3DCG take on the franchise look like?

Artist Hannu Koskinen, who also serves as the lead artist for Rovio Entertainment, has been doing just that with a line of heroes and villains given a full 3D treatment. The artist then turned their attention to Tsuyu Asui, otherwise known as the pro hero in training Froppy, and it's clear by this makeover that Asui would be one of the big characters definitely needed for an eventual 3DCG debut with the My Hero Academia franchise. Check it out below:

With as popular as My Hero Academia's franchise is these days, it's only a matter of time before it branches out beyond anime and manga. While it's most likely to get a live-action adaptation (one was actually reported to be in the works back in 2018) before a CG animated one, CG animation would likely be a great fit for the franchise if art like this is anything to go by. Kohei Horikoshi's characters are well designed, but they also have bold and distinct silhouettes that would translate well to the third dimension.

My Hero Academia's franchise is preparing for a huge year with the anime returning for its fifth season this March, and a third feature film release this Summer in Japan. If there is going to be another type of adaptation for the franchise, now seems like a better time than any to really capitalize on the series before My Hero Academia gets closer to its endgame. But what do you think?

Would you want to see a 3DCG version of My Hero Academia? Which characters would look the best in this kind of style? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!