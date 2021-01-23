My Hero Academia Art Imagines Hawks High-Flying 3D Debut

✖

One artist has imagined Hawks' high-flying 3D debut with some stellar My Hero Academia art! Although he's been a part of the franchise for a relatively shorter time than most of the pro heroes introduced throughout Kohei Horikoshi's franchise, Hawks has quickly become one of the major fan favorites. He's such a favorite, in fact, that the anime franchise brought him into the adaptation with a feature film long before he actually made his official anime debut in the series proper. So it's likely Hawks will be in the franchise if it ever does break out into a new project.

Perhaps if My Hero Academia ever branched out with a 3DCG project of some sort, then there's a good chance that Hawks will be one of the heroes fans would like to see in such a debut outing. But what would that look like? Artist Hannu Koskinen, who also serves as the Lead Artist for Rovio Entertainment, has imagined just that with a series of heroes and villains getting a third dimension treatment. Now the attention has been turned to Hawks to great results! Check it out below from Koskinen's Instagram page:

Although Hawks was not introduced to the anime until the final two episodes of the fourth season, it was such a big debut with fans that now they're looking forward to when they will be able to see the hero in action in the anime again. This includes the upcoming fifth season of the series that might not feature the pro again for a while as the first half of its episodes will be drawing focus back to U.A. Academy as it pits Class 1-A and 1-B against one another to test much they have grown.

My Hero Academia's fifth season will only be one of the releases this year, however. Not including the continuing manga, there will also be a third feature film planned for a release in Japan this Summer that will potentially feature all sorts of pro heroes that fans don't get to see in action regularly.

What did you think of Hawks when he made his debut during My Hero Academia's Pro Hero arc? Where does he rank among your favorite heroes in the franchise overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!