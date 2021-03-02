My Hero Academia Teases Its Next Movie's Original Story

✖

My Hero Academia is teasing the original story for its next big movie! My Hero Academia surprised fans late last year when it debuted a trio of mysterious images across its various social media accounts featuring new looks for Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki. It was later confirmed that these teaser posters were indeed the first look at the franchise's third animated feature film, but there were just as many mysteries sparked by these images. Not only that, but there was a big teaser phrase that just added fuel to the fire with "He will meet the 'Three Musketeers'."

There have not been any significant updates for the film since that initial announcement, but that drought will seemingly end soon with the upcoming special event for My Hero Academia celebrating the anime's fifth anniversary. It seems we'll be seeing more of this upcoming film, and an update to its website is teasing more of the film's original story much like the first two films have had.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

While there are no concrete details for the upcoming third movie listed on the special fifth anniversary website, it does list it as having an "original story you can only see in this movie." It seems that like the first two films, this new film won't be adapting any of the material directly from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga release. Therefore, it's safe to infer that it's likely not going to be entirely canon.

Two Heroes and Heroes Rising do fit into the canon at certain points of the main series, but they don't have any real bearing on the events before of after the respective films take place. That does not mean they are any less enjoyable, but fans hoping to see this tie back into the main series might be disappointed. Then again, depending on where in the series this film takes place will flesh out the elements we already have experienced even more so.

My Hero Academia's third movie is currently planned for a release this Summer in Japan, so hopefully we'll find out more concrete details soon enough! But what do you think? What would you want to see in the next My Hero Academia movie? Does it matter whether or not it's going to be canon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!