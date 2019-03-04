‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Rocking New Jiro Figure

My Hero Academia has some of the most varied and popular character designs, and this is especially true for each of the female characters. Fans have definitely picked their choices for “Best Girl” of the series, and now Jiro fans will be able to show their love in a big way.

Revealed in the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, My Hero Academia will be releasing a rockin’ Kyoka Jiro figure. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Boku No Hero Academia Jirou Kyoka 1/8 scale figurine is featured in this week’s WSJ Vol. 14! The figurine looks AMAZING- SHE WILL ROCK YOU! 🎶🎵 She will be released in Autumn 2019, and a colored prototype figurine will be revealed soon! Price is TBA at the moment. pic.twitter.com/caLTSsEjLD — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) March 4, 2019

As shared by @aitaikimochii on Twitter, Jiro’s 1/8 scale figure joins the previously revealed Uraraka and Tsuyu ones. Each of them features a pretty distinctive base, with an English sound effect lining it (i.e. Uraraka’s was “Float” and Jiro’s is “Beat”). Along with this, each of these particular figures features a dynamic pose befitting their heroic nature.

Unfortunately, there are no pricing details about the upcoming Jiro figure at the moment but it’s currently scheduled for a release this Fall in Japan. Seeing as how the previously revealed Uraraka and Tsuyu figures both range around $100-150 USD, this new Jiro figure could be priced in the same range. Also the two previously revealed 1/8 scale figures have one removeable feature (Uraraka’s Uravity helmet, for example), and there’s currently no detail as to what Jiro’s will be.

Given how strong the prototype model looks already, Jiro fans are definitely in for a treat with this premium 1/8 scale figure line. My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!