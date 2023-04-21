My Hero Academia: What's the Endgame for Dabi?

The final battle of My Hero Academia is playing out in the pages of the series' manga, with the heroes of Class 1-A giving it their all in the fight against All For One, Shigaraki, and the League of Villains. With My Hero Academia's sixth season finally revealing the tragic and horrific past of Dabi, the son Endeavor and older brother of Shoto Todoroki, the fiery antagonist has also played a major role in the last saga. Now, with the franchise moving closer to its end, what will the finale have in store for Dabi?

Without going too deep into spoiler territory, My Hero Academia Season 7 is sure to, at least, briefly focus on Dabi and the fight that has already taken place in the final saga of the shonen series. With Shoto Todoroki taking on the monumental task of fighting his brother head-on, Endeavor is still struggling with the sins of his past that led to Toya becoming the fiendish fire wielder. The My Hero Academia manga has made it quite clear that redemption doesn't seem like something that is possible for Dabi at this point. Perhaps, Dabi will go out in a blaze of glory to match the blue flame that is a part of his Quirk.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

My Dabi Academia

My Hero Academia hasn't been shy when it comes to the idea of offering villains a path to redemption. Most recently, we've seen the likes of La Brava, Gentle Criminal, Lady Nagant, and even Stain take the opportunity to turn their lives around and lend the heroes a pretty big hand. Dabi on the other hand doesn't seem to be one that is going to find redemption easily, if at all. Thanks to the pressure put upon him by Endeavor and the tragedy that resulted in his own Quirk burning his body, Dabi has an ax to grind with his own family and the world.

This isn't to say that there isn't a possibility that Dabi sees the light before the series comes to an end, as Endeavor apologizing and sacrificing himself for Toya might be enough to do the trick when all is said and done. Following Dabi's loss against his brother Shoto, the villain remains a big part of the final battle, though based on his devil-may-care attitude, there's a strong possibility that the eldest Todoroki offspring isn't able to make it out of shonen franchise alive.