My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up Bakugo's Final Fight

My Hero Academia has been in the midst of the final fights between the heroes and villains, and the final moments from the newest chapter of the manga is setting the stage for Katsuki Bakugo's surprising final fight against All for One. My Hero Academia has been working its way through the final fights against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki, and All Might was nearly killed at the hands of his greatest villain. But before it went down, Bakugo surprisingly came back to life and was able to save All Might from All For One's clutches before the worst happened.

My Hero Academia then took it a step further with the newest chapter of the series as Bakugo was able to save All Might from his death at the hands of All For One, and as a result All Might was able to pass on the fight to Bakugo in his stead. Placing all of his trust in Bakugo and giving him the final piece of his armor, Bakugo is now taking it upon himself to take on All For One while Izuku Midoriya can focus on his final fight against Shigaraki as the series reaches its end.

MHA: Bakugo's Final Battle With All For One

My Hero Academia Chapter 405 picks up right after Bakugo's was able to save All Might from being killed by All For One, and it's explained that Bakugo was able to bring himself back to life thanks to a bead of sweat that made its way into his bloodstream (along with Edgeshot patching up his organs and keeping them in place). Although he's more injured than ever before, he's also more in fighting condition than All Might is. In fact, he's getting a second wind as he challenges All For One directly.

In the split second that All For One takes to think about his next move (which was to try and take over Shigaraki's body completely), Bakugo takes All For One by surprise and catches him in an explosion. Declaring that the rest of them will finish the job that All Might couldn't do, Bakugo has started his final fight against All For One while Deku fights Shigaraki. Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not they can win.

