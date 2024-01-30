My Hero Academia Teases All Might's Changing Role With One For All

My Hero Academia is approaching its grand finale, and it seems that the seeds are being sown for the ending to the battle featuring Izuku Midoriya and Shigaraki. Of course, with this hero and villain clashing, One For All and All For One are front and center as the two Quirks and their wielders are seeing changes arrive at a breakneck pace. Now, in the latest manga chapter, Toshinori Yagi's part in the Quirk known as One For All is changing and the plan to defeat Shigaraki might change the game forever.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 413, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. All Might's relationship with One For All has been a complex one since both Deku absorbed the Quirk and Yagi lost the majority of his strength fighting against All For One. While Yagi has not died, a part of his personality remains inside of Izuku Midoriya, mostly hanging in the background and letting the former vestiges, who are now deceased, interact with Deku. In forging a new plan to take down Shigaraki, the Vestige of All Might does something surprising.

(Photo: Studio BONES)

All Might: One For All's Future

The plan to take down Shigaraki is to begin force-feeding him the Vestiges of One For All, breaking down the villain psychologically thanks to a scar that was left in his mind by Star and Stripe. In attempting to explain this plan to Deku from within himself, the second user finds himself at odds with the best way to explain it, at which point, All Might's Vestige gives him an analogy to work with thanks to a visual aid.

Here's how the Second One For All user describes the plan, "When that childhood friend of yours hands you things, how does he do it? The right sort of transfer can wound. It can even break the thing being passed. We'll be putting that idea into practice with One For All itself."

Do you think All Might will manage to survive the shonen series? Will One For All and All For One still exist once the battle between Deku and Shigaraki comes to a close?