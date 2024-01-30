My Hero Academia: Why Absorbing One For All Will Spell the End of Shigaraki

My Hero Academia has been setting the stage for how Tomura Shigaraki is starting to crumble, and the newest chapter of the series reveals that his absorbing of One For All's power will be the key to defeating the villain! My Hero Academia has reached the climax of the final fight between Izuku Midoriya and Shigaraki, and Deku has been doing everything he can to stop the villain. But as Deku's been fighting, he's growing far more exhausted and desperate as Shigaraki only seems to be getting stronger. Regardless, Deku is still seeking to save the villain from himself.

Deku still holds the desire to save Shigaraki from all of the pain that's led him to becoming the terrible villain he is today, and My Hero Academia's previous chapters saw Kudo tease that Deku just might need to give up One For All's power in a big gamble to defeat Shigaraki. With the newest chapter of the series explaining what Kudo's new plan is, Deku needs to launch a piece of One For All's power so that Shigaraki's inner walls can crack open enough that Deku can somehow still save the crying kid stuck inside of it all.

(Photo: Shueisha)

MHA: How One For All Will Defeat Shigaraki

My Hero Academia 413 reveals that Star and Stripe's visage is still hanging within Shigaraki, and despite the villain's protests that the opposite is true, Star and Stripe pointed out to All Might's visage that there's a weakness within the villain's mental armor. While he had previously stated that he walled up the crying child that Deku is trying to save, it appears that there's still a crack of hope within this covering that One For All can be used to break wide open.

Kudo theorizes that One For All can be used as a way to smash into Shigaraki's soul and break open the rift within the villain's mind. Gambling on the fact that Shigaraki has proven that One For All can be separated into its separate quirks, Kudo wants Deku to transfer his Gearshift with such a force that it can break that shell within Shigaraki's soul. This poses the risk of giving the villain One For All's Gearshift power, but it could be a strong enough attack to create the first major weakness in the villain and open him up to Deku saving him once and for all.

Do you think Deku losing One For All in this way will be the key to defeating Shigaraki? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!