My Hero Academia Debuts New Look at Episode 103

My Hero Academia fans were somewhat heartbroken when the anime series, and the manga itself, took a break this past week with no new episode or chapter being released, but with this week seeing the return of the anime, the Shonen franchise has revealed a new preview for the continuation of the Endeavor Agency Arc. With Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki entering into a new work-study under the agency of the top number one hero, a giant new threat looms in the shadows as the villains of the Meta Liberation Army plan their assault on the world of heroes.

In the last episode of My Hero Academia, we witnessed the Three Musketeers battling alongside Endeavor for the first time as a part of their work-study, facing down the insanity of Servant of the Stars, a villain with the ability to manipulate gas to destructive effects. With the wizard-like villain foretelling that Endeavor will bring doom upon the world, Hawks delivers a terrifying message that he has learned as a result of his undercover mission within the ranks of both the Meta Liberation Army and the League of Villains. With the nefarious collection of villains set to launch their attack in four months, it's clear that the heroes are in for the fight of their lives.

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared the new visual from the upcoming episode of My Hero Academia's fifth season, showing Deku, Todoroki, and Bakugo gearing up to continue their work-study beneath Endeavor as a giant threat looms in the background:

My Hero Academia Episode 103 (S5 #13) New Preview Image. Airs: July 10 pic.twitter.com/EJt8kPKHzr — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) July 5, 2021

Fans were shocked when it was announced that the fifth season had switched up the events from the manga for My Hero Academia, telling the story of the Endeavor Agency Arc prior to the devastating events that take place in the My Villain Academia saga. With both of these Arcs setting the stage for the biggest battle of the series to date in the War Arc, it's clear that Midoriya and his friends are going to have to step things up to prepare against the giant onslaught of villains coming their way.

