My Hero Academia Releases First Trailer For Season 7 With Release Date

My Hero Academia's end is nigh. Following the devastating events of the Paranormal Liberation War and the Dark Hero Arc, Deku and UA Academy is on the back foot as they attempt to hold Hero Society together in the face of All For One and Shigaraki's nefarious plans. Not only has the shonen superhero series given fans a new trailer to hint at what is to come, it has shared the release date for the season that could be the franchise's last.

When last we left Deku and his friends, things were quite dire as Midoriya was welcomed back with open arms to Class 1-A but the villains were still out in the open in full force. The season six finale did give anime viewers a glimmer of hope however as the top hero in North America, Star And Stripe, was on her way to Japan to fight against Shigaraki and All For One. While Deku and his friends have yet to truly defeat the League of Villains, the United States hero has a Quirk that might just give her the ability to end the conflict once and for all.

My Hero Academia Trailer And Release Date

My Hero Academia's seventh season will arrive on May 4th of next year, setting the stage for the biggest battle that the students of Class 1-A have ever been a part of. Aside from the numerous fight scenes that will take place, there will also be some ground-shaking revelations when it comes to secrets surrounding Deku and company. Whether season seven is the series' last or not, it is looking to up the ante when it comes to the anime adaptation.

At present, My Hero Academia's manga has yet to come to an end, though creator Kohei Horikoshi appears to be setting the stage for the grand finale as we speak. Several of the highly anticipated battles have already come to an end as Bakugo takes on All For One and Midoriya continues to fight against Shigaraki. The series has never held back when it comes to its knock down, drag out fights and the final arc proves it.

Are you hyped to experience season seven when it arrives next May? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.