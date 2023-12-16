My Hero Academia Gives Big Update on 2024 Movie

My Hero Academia has had three successful ventures on the big screen with My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, and My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission. Every year, Jump Festa promises to reveal new information about the biggest shonen series that make up Weekly Shonen Jump's roster and 2023's event is no different. Deku and his fellow students of UA Academy are returning to the cinemas for a fourth film and new details have leaked as to what shonen fans can expect next.

My Hero Academia is set to have a big year in 2024, and not just thanks to the upcoming movie. The seventh season of the anime adaptation will return to the small screen and should dip its toes into the final arc of the series. Currently playing out in the pages of its manga, the last battle that will cap off the story is easily the biggest conflict created by Kohei Horikoshi to date. While season 7 hasn't been confirmed as its grand finale, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the anime series.

My Hero Academia's Fourth Movie Details

The fourth film in the My Hero Academia franchise will be released in Japan next summer. While a specific release date has yet to be revealed, Studio BONES has confirmed that it will return to helm the project and has shared a brand new poster to prove it. The story for the film will be completely original, following the same structure as the previous three feature-length films when it comes to adding to the main story.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

The last time that Class 1-A hit the big screen was via My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission, which saw Deku framed for mass murder and the anime heroes attempting to take down a cult known as Humarise. Next year will also see the release of the seventh season of the anime, which will further explore the final arc of the franchise. As Deku and company's story reaches its conclusion, it will be interesting to see if My Hero Academia movies continue to be released following the story's end.

What is your favorite My Hero Academia movie to date? Do you think the next film focusing on Class 1-A will surpass its predecessors?

