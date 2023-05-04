My Hero Academia Fans Find Bakugo's Twin in MMA Pro Miura Kota

There is no denying the popularity of Bakugo Katsuki. The character is a staple in My Hero Academia, and he rivals Deku when it comes to top dog at U.A. High School. These days, the My Hero Academia manga has fans more obsessed with Bakugo than ever, and we've seen the fan art to prove it. And now, the community is geeking out as they think they have found Bakugo's IRL twin courtesy of MMA fighter Kota Miura.

As you can see below, the whole thing came to life when Miura's latest MMA match went viral on social media. Stills of Miura in the ring have made their way around Twitter and Reddit, and trust us – the thirst is real. Netizens are obsessed with the MMA pro's stunning looks, and My Hero Academia fans noticed the fighter had a lot in common with Bakugo.

kota miura's face card goin viral again amongst the gays on my tl i see pic.twitter.com/eCkrlgXWla — dyl✰n (@lovedawoon) April 30, 2023

KOTA MIURA LIKED AND REPOSTED MY FANART??? 😳😳😳 holy shit- pic.twitter.com/lkOFNAEMjP — Gyo ⚔️✨ (@Naagyoo) May 4, 2023

From their lean physiques to their spiked blonde hair and smirk, Miura does make a good double for Bakugo. This led fans like Naagyoo on Twitter to create art that mashes the men up. From there, the My Hero Academia anime fandom went wild with the comparison, and it did reach Miura's ears. After all, he liked some of the artwork comparing him to Bakugo and even reposted it on his Instagram story.

Clearly, Miura is plugged into the Internet, so there is no denying his sudden viral fame. The Japanese fighter has two official wins to his name, so MMA lovers are keeping a close eye on Miura. He defeated Yushi Sakura in a December 2021 match, and he won another match last September against Bunchuai Phonsungoen. At 5'9", the featherweight fighter is now a netizen favorite if not because of his ties to Bakugo Katsuki. So now, we just need to find someone in MMA who can challenge Miura like Deku does his rival.

If you are not caught up with Bakugo's latest adventures in My Hero Academia, the manga is on a short break, but it will return this month with more final act goodies. As for the anime, My Hero Academia season 6 wrapped earlier this year. The anime has a new season in the works, so you can binge My Hero Academia on Hulu and Crunchyroll right now.

What do you think about this latest My Hero Academia comparison? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.