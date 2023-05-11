My Hero Academia Cosplay Hilariously Fuses Bakugo And Mirko

While Deku might be the successor to All Might thanks to the acquisition of One For All, there might be a spiritual successor to the rabbit hero known as Mirko. Thanks to her fiery disposition and her hot-headed temper, Bakugo might be the perfect young hero to one day replace Mirko in the professional scene. As the two recently teamed up in the pages of My Hero Academia's manga, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to fuse two of the shonen series' biggest hot-heads.

While the Bakugo/Mirko team-up has already taken place in the pages of the My Hero Academia manga, it might just be featured in My Hero Academia Season 7 whenever the anime decides to return. Unfortunately, the shonen series isn't giving the pair too many additional opportunities to partner up as the final saga is currently in play and is looking to bring Kohei Horikoshi's anime masterpiece to a close. Bakugo has been sidelined after he was nearly killed by Shigaraki, setting the stage for Deku to jump into the fray in an effort to defeat the heir of All For One. With All Might set to have an epic rematch with All For One, we'll see what My Hero Academia has in store for Bakugo and Mirko prior to the series finale.

My Mirko Academia

Unlike the Dragon Ball franchise and a handful of other anime series, fusion isn't a method that is normally employed in the history of My Hero Academia. While Overhaul was able to use a fusion of his own to make himself stronger in the anime's fourth season, villains like Shigaraki and All For One will normally forego fusion by just stealing the Quirks of others. Regardless of how the series does end, we doubt that we'll see Bakugo sporting Mirko's costume while in action.

Bakugo has proven to be the most popular character in My Hero Academia time and time again. Despite not having the leading role, the explosive hero has been voted the most beloved hero by anime fans more times than we can count. We're crossing our fingers that both Dynamight and Mirko are able to survive the final saga of the shonen series intact.

What do you think of this amazing cosplay fusion? Do you think the two heroes will partner up once again before the series finale?