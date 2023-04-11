My Hero Academia Crossover Turns Eri Into a Spy x Family Star

Spy x Family dominated the anime world last year, and its grip has not let up. Anya Forger and her folks are now some of the most popular characters in Japan. Of course, the rise of Spy x Family has lent the series to tons of crossovers, and now Eri from My Hero Academia has gotten the chance to try out her spy skills.

As you can see below, the cute mash-up comes courtesy of ssmirast on Twitter. The fan-artist decided it was time to give Eri a taste of Anya's life. But of course, it is up to you to decide whether her parents here suit their roles...!

After all, Eri can be seen dressed in a uniform from Eden College, and she is rocking two Stella stars. With her long hair down, Eri looks downright adorable, and her horn is similar to the accessories Anya wears. So there is no denying Eri would make for an excellent Eden College student.

As for her parents, the My Hero Academia crossover replaces Loid with Hawks. The pro hero is missing his red wings here, but otherwise, Hawks looks the same as always. We know he worked as a spy for the League of Villains, so Hawks knows more about Loid's gig than most. But if you were to ask Dabi, well – Hawks was not the most believable spy.

And of course, Eri's mom is Lady Nagant in this mash-up rather than Yor. We learned all about the assassin in My Hero Academia season 6, so we know she can do her job well. However, Nagant's skill lies in her sniping while Yor gets up close with her blades. If we are being honest, there is really one character in My Hero Academia who can fight like Yor, and that is Toga...

Obviously, this Spy x Family crossover is adorable, and Eri fits like a glove. The girl could thrive at Eden College, but fans will admit the young girl is better off in her own universe. After all, My Hero Academia has Aizawa who makes for Eri's best dad. That's not even counting Mirio and Izuku. But if Eri were to ever get thrown into the anime multiverse, well – it is good to know she'd fit in with Anya and the Forger clan!

What do you think about this reimagining of Spy x Family? Would Eri and Anya get along...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.