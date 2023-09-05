My Hero Academia Introduces Its Own Twisted Poison Ivy

When it comes to My Hero Academia, there are more villains in the wild than we can count. All For One and Shigaraki definitely rule the streets, but they have tons of allies. The baddies have come out of the woodwork since My Hero Academia's final act kickstarted a war, and now we have learned which villain is acting as Deku's own twisted Poison Ivy.

The update comes this week courtesy of My Hero Academia chapter 399. The update begins with a visit to All For One and All Might as the pair are fighting one-on-one. As the chapter goes on, we meet up with the heroes overseeing Operation Troy. It seems most of the pros have been taken out by the villain Kunieda, and that is all thanks to the villain's horrific plant powers.

At this time, My Hero Academia has not given a name for Kunieda's quirk, but it allows the man to manipulate plants and use them as an extension of his body. To be specific, the power gives him the ability to create seeds that feed on human flesh and fat. The power has wiped out tons of people before as Kunieda was in Tartarus for mass murder. During Operation Troy, the villain wiped out 31 pro heroes, and he took out Fat Gum at the start of his comeback.

Once Kunieda sows his seeds on people, the roots drive into their bodies and suck out their nutrients which ultimately leads to death. Once a plant matures using a person's flesh, it pollenates and creates more flowers which Kunieda can control. This plant telekinesis is nothing short of nightmarish. So as chapter 399 moves along, Aoyama and Hagakure are forced to combat the dreadful power.

It is safe to say Kunieda is a menacing threat, and his plant powers should sound familiar to superhero fans. Poison Ivy may not be as bloodthirsty as Kunieda, but their morals aren't too far off. After gaining the ability to manipulate and grow plants, Poison Ivy uses her gift to create all kinds of toxins for Batman to fight back. If the vixen were able to grow her plants from people, you can only imagine the kind of carnage Gotham would endure. Batman lucked out by not meeting Kunieda, but sadly, Class 1-A cannot say the same.

What do you think about this My Hero Academia intro? Does Kunieda give you any ick or..? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!.