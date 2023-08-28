My Hero Academia Final Act Drops Clever Chapter 1 Throwback

My Hero Academia is destined for a big finale. The series has been going on for nearly a decade, and creator Kohei Horikoshi knows every good superhero tale needs an epic ending. Deku has been building up that climax for months as the manga kickstarted its final act ages ago. Now, this week's chapter is live, and it brings the series closer to its end with help from a chapter one throwback.

The update comes courtesy of All Might of all people. If you have read My Hero Academia chapter 398, you will know what went down. All Might may not have a quirk anymore, but that never stopped him from fighting when he was a kid. Yagi channeled his past self in order to fight All For One without a quirk, and the battle has been oh-so-delicious.

Ch. 398 and Ch. 1…. The end is near :’) pic.twitter.com/1nSMKljhTH — ever (@DabisPoleDance) August 27, 2023

Fueled by trash talk, All Might has given All For One a run for his money, and their feud came to a head this week. Despite all his injuries, All Might kept the battle going, and one spread showcased the damage done by his fight with All For One. The pair caused some massive city damage, but if you look carefully, the landscape should be familiar. That is because the background was seen before in My Hero Academia chapter one at the very start.

If you will remember, the My Hero Academia manga began years ago with Deku watching a pro-hero battle. The kid is seen stopping to watch the battle on his way to school, and it is there he sees everyone from Death Arms to Kamui Woods and Mt. Lady. The epic shot was famous with My Hero Academia fans as the manga began, but it has slowly faded over time. That is why Horikoshi just brought back the moment with this chapter 398 recall, and the nod has fans very emotional.

After all, My Hero Academia has come such a long way since its launch. The superhero shonen is one of the biggest series in Japan these days, and its global reach is massive. To many, Deku is their generation's Naruto, so My Hero Academia is destined to be a classic. So when fans read the manga decades from now, they'll be able to catch this throwback as well.

If you are not familiar with My Hero Academia, you can always read the manga on the Shonen Jump app. For more details on the series, you can read its official synopsis here: "Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

What do you think about this latest My Hero Academia throwback? Are you loving the manga's final act so far?